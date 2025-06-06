Police find body in search for Cole Cooper

Police have released the tragic news that the body of a man has been discovered.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was found at around 4.15pm today (Friday), in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Police Scotland said the family of missing man Cole Cooper, 19, has been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The family of Cole Cooper have been informed of the tragic find. Pic: Contributed

Cole was reported missing four weeks ago on May 9, having last been seen two days earlier at Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road, in Longcroft.

Since then hundreds of people have joined public searches for him.

Earlier today, Police Scotland said they had spoken to 400 people during door to door enquiries and seized over 2000 hours of CCTV.