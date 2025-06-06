Police find body in search for Cole Cooper
It was found at around 4.15pm today (Friday), in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock.
Although formal identification has yet to take place, Police Scotland said the family of missing man Cole Cooper, 19, has been informed.
They added: “Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Cole was reported missing four weeks ago on May 9, having last been seen two days earlier at Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road, in Longcroft.
Since then hundreds of people have joined public searches for him.
Earlier today, Police Scotland said they had spoken to 400 people during door to door enquiries and seized over 2000 hours of CCTV.