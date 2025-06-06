Police find body in search for Cole Cooper

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 6th Jun 2025, 17:52 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 18:07 BST

Police have released the tragic news that the body of a man has been discovered.

It was found at around 4.15pm today (Friday), in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Police Scotland said the family of missing man Cole Cooper, 19, has been informed.

They added: “Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The family of Cole Cooper have been informed of the tragic find. Pic: ContributedThe family of Cole Cooper have been informed of the tragic find. Pic: Contributed
Cole was reported missing four weeks ago on May 9, having last been seen two days earlier at Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road, in Longcroft.

Since then hundreds of people have joined public searches for him.

Earlier today, Police Scotland said they had spoken to 400 people during door to door enquiries and seized over 2000 hours of CCTV.

