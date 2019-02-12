Police find £7000 cannabis farm at vacant Camelon home

A cannabis farm worth an estimated £7000 has been uncovered at a vacant Camelon home.

Police discovered 24 cannabis plants during a raid at an address in Main Street last Tuesday.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Police executed a search at a vacant property in Main Street, Camelon under a Misuse of Drugs warrant on Tuesday, February 5.

“Twenty-four mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £7000 were recovered.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the person or persons responsible.”