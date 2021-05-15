Police fall foul of drunken Dornion dozing in the road

Brian Dornion (28) threatened to knock officers out as they attempted to help him find his way back home. The eventually had to arrest him due to his behaviour and he then continued to abuse them - this time with sectarian taunts – on his way to custody.

Dornion appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Newbiggin Road, Grangemouth on Devember 9 last year.

Robbie McDougall, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police received an anonymous phone call about a man lying in the middle of the road in Grangemouth. The accused was traced and appeared to be under the influence, sitting on the ground.

"When officers approached the accused became instantly irate towards them. They asked him if he was okay and he told them to ‘eff’ off. They pointed out he was sitting in the middle of the road and asked him what his address was.

"He said ‘I will “effing” knock you out pal’ to an officer. Police continued trying to get him to his home address.”

After Dornion once again threatened to knock an officer out, he was arrested.

On route to Falkirk Police Station he kicked at the cage door of the police vehicle, threatened to “smash” and “stab” officers and hurled sectarian abuse at them.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said that while Dornion was not unknown to the court, it had been some time – since 2018 in fact – since he had been in trouble with the law.

She added: “He has no recollection of the events. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time and had fallen asleep in the street. The police were just trying to move him on and make sure he was safe.

"He said he was stupid and should not have consumed so much alcohol.”