Police end Camelon victim’s blood soaked quest for vengeance

A badly injured assault victim was looking for revenge when police picked him up and took him to hospital.

After threatening a family and throwing a brick at their car, Robert Swan (33) then repeatedly bashed his head against the inside of police van.

Swan, who had lived at 16 Fairlie Drive, Camelon, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour in Fairlie Drive and on route to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 4.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “He went to the house and was asking to see the son of his neighbours. He was shouting ‘I know he is in the house’. No one was able to help him and he was asked to leave.

“He shouted ‘I’ll get you – I’ll put your window in’. The accused then threw a brick in the direction of one of the neighbour’s vehicles and left. He heard police sirens and ran towards his own address.

“He was traced and appeared to have an injury. He began to become wery irate with police officers and while being taken to hospital he repeatedly banged his head on the side of the police vehicle.”

It was stated Swan had been the victim of a “fairly serious” assault.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “When police arrived on the scene they saw him with injuries on his head which were bleeding profusely. He would periodically lose consciousness and at one stage appeared to suffer a seizure.

“In fairness to him he was in a bad way at the time and he suspected the perpetrator to be in the house he went to. The witnesses in this case are all as well known to the court as he is.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed Swan on a restriction of liberty order to stay at 6 Howie’s Place, Tamfourhill, between 7pm and 7am for the next four months.