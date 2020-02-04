Police drew Tasers on Falkirk man during stand-off after ‘paranoia episode’

Police almost had to Taser a man who armed himself with a wooden pole in the belief there was “something” in his home.

James McCrindle (47) grabbed what he later told officers was an axe handle as a means of protection during what Falkirk Sheriff Court heard was deemed to be a “paranoia episode”.

Appearing in court last Thursday, McCrindle, 157 Merchiston Place, Falkirk, had pled guilty to behaving threateningly at his home on November 7 last year by running aggressively around the property and brandishing the pole at police.

Proceedings took a turn for the worse in the early hours of the morning, the court heard.

McCrindle’s conduct had spooked his partner to the point where police had to be called.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “The witness, who was the accused’s partner, and the accused were in the locus.

“The accused was deemed to be suffering from a paranoia episode.

“He said he was convinced there was something within the home and he was observed to take possession of a wooden pole.

“The witness was concerned about the accused and contacted police.

“Officers attended at the front door, which was closed. On opening the door, officers observed the accused to be in possession of the wooden pole.

“Police drew their Tasers towards him, instructing him to drop it.

“He initially continued to point the pole then became compliant and dropped to his knees and was handcuffed and taken to the police station.

“The accused was cautioned and charged and he replied, ‘It was a wooden part of an axe’.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client had entered his guilty plea on his first court appearance.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McCrindle under supervision for a year, during which time he must comply with social workers’ instructions.