News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

Police dogs track down boy racer and save child in Falkirk area incidents

Two of Police Scotland’s finest – and furriest – officers helped colleagues arrest a boy racer and rescue a child during the worst of Storm Babet.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:14 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 08:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Last week Police Dog Chase lived up to his name near Airth, when, after officers stopped a car thief, he was unleashed and tracked down the suspect, keeping watch on him until back up arrived.

Then on Friday, during Storm Babet, Police Dog Stig searched woods near Bo’ness to help find a 13-yr-old boy who went missing during the extreme weather.