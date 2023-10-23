Police dogs track down boy racer and save child in Falkirk area incidents
Two of Police Scotland’s finest – and furriest – officers helped colleagues arrest a boy racer and rescue a child during the worst of Storm Babet.
Last week Police Dog Chase lived up to his name near Airth, when, after officers stopped a car thief, he was unleashed and tracked down the suspect, keeping watch on him until back up arrived.
Then on Friday, during Storm Babet, Police Dog Stig searched woods near Bo’ness to help find a 13-yr-old boy who went missing during the extreme weather.