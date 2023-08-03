Police dog tracks down offender following Forth Valley domestic disturbance
Police Dog Chase’s latest collar saw him help his Forth Valley colleagues apprehend a man who tried to makes his way into his ex-partner’s home.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 08:56 BST
The incident happened on Wednesday evening at an undisclosed property in the Forth Valley area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PD Chase supported Forth Valley officers last night when the ex-partner of a woman tried to break into her house and was verbally abusive.
"Chase got his nose to the ground and the suspect was traced not too far away. One in custody.”