News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Police dog tracks down offender following Forth Valley domestic disturbance

Police Dog Chase’s latest collar saw him help his Forth Valley colleagues apprehend a man who tried to makes his way into his ex-partner’s home.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 08:56 BST

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at an undisclosed property in the Forth Valley area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PD Chase supported Forth Valley officers last night when the ex-partner of a woman tried to break into her house and was verbally abusive.

"Chase got his nose to the ground and the suspect was traced not too far away. One in custody.”