Police dog convinces man with blade not to do a runner in Larbert

A police dog helped his two legged colleagues detain and search a man who was found to be carrying a large knife in public.

The team of dog handlers were training nearby when the reports came in.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “When a male was reported acting suspiciously in the Larbert area he clearly wasn't expecting four dog handlers to be training around the corner.

“They diverted to the scene and after PD Foss ‘spoke’ to him they recovered this large knife he had concealed.”

Police Dog Foss and the weapon he help his colleagues recover from a suspicious male (Picture: Submitted)

