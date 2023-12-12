News you can trust since 1845
Police Dog Chase to the rescue in Falkirk

A missing person was found safely thanks to a police partnership.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 12th Dec 2023, 07:54 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 07:55 GMT
Police Dog Chase and his handler were tasked with helping in the the search for a 19-year-old man in Falkirk on Friday night

After picking up his track, both Chase and his handler went through some woods before finding the man hiding under a car in a residential street.

This was another result for PD Chase and his police officer handler who in recent months have helped trace a vulnerable woman in Larbert, a missing child in Bo’ness and apprehend a car thief across the district.