Police divers spotted on the banks of Camelon canal as 'investigation' continues

By James Trimble
Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 14:05 BST
Personnel from Police Scotland’s marine unit gathered on the banks of Camelon’s Forth and Clyde canal this week.

Two police vehicles – including a van from the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit – were parked up on the bank of the canal, just off Glenfuir Road between Lock 16 and the former Rosebank restaurant just after noon on Thursday, October 16.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed it was linked to an “ongoing investigation”, but would give no further details at this time.

