Police divers spotted on the banks of Camelon canal as 'investigation' continues
Personnel from Police Scotland’s marine unit gathered on the banks of Camelon’s Forth and Clyde canal this week.
Two police vehicles – including a van from the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit – were parked up on the bank of the canal, just off Glenfuir Road between Lock 16 and the former Rosebank restaurant just after noon on Thursday, October 16.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed it was linked to an “ongoing investigation”, but would give no further details at this time.