Police cordon off Tim Hortons in Stenhousemuir following break-in

Tim Hortons in Stenhousemuir has been cordoned off by police following an early morning break-in.

The force has confirmed the store was broken into shortly after 2am today.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Tryst Road in Stenhousemuir around 2.10am on May 30 following a break-in to a business premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0269 of May 30, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”