Police cordon off section of Grangemouth street in early hours after incident

By James Trimble
Published 16th May 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 13:17 BST
A number of police officers attended an incident at a residential premises in Grangemouth which ended with a man being taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20pm on Thursday, May 15, police were called to a concern for a person incident at an address on Haig Street, Grangemouth. "A 45-year-old man was removed from the house at around 3.55am and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he remains under the care of medical staff. Enquiries are continuing."

