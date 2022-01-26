Police continue to hunt driver who fled scene of Falkirk hit and run

A motorist who fled the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on a busy road just outside a Falkirk high school is still at large.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:46 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 2:31 pm

The incident happened on Callendar Road near Graeme High School just before 3pm on Wednesday, January 19 and left one vehicle badly damaged.

Police Scotland, who had spoken to a female driver at the time of the collision, today confirmed they had not yet tracked down the driver of the other vehicle who had left the scene.

Police are still looking for the driver who fled the scene of the road traffic collision

