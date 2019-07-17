Police continue Camelon Street a Week scheme following fires and fatality

Police will again go round the doors of Camelon tomorrow as part of a new community safety project.

The Street a Week initiative launched last Thursday following a spate of fires in the village and a violent incident which resulted in a man’s death.

In June, a man was charged in connection with three suspicious fires in Watling Street, Watling Drive and Mansionhouse Road. Later in the month, a man died in ‘suspicious’ circumstances in an incident in Burnside Court.

A mobile police office will also be stationed in Gordon Place from 10am until 2pm.

As well as inviting residents to drop by the unit to discuss any concerns or seek safety advice, officers are taking to the streets to ask homeowners if there are issues they would like addressed in the area.

Police are working alongside partners from Falkirk Housing, Signpost Drug and Alcohol Services, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a Community Safety Team as they visit properties speaking to residents.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A mobile police office will be parked in various streets every Thursday until August 22 between 10am and 2pm.

“There will be a mobile police office parked in Gordon Place tomorrow during these times, why not pop along and meet your community police team?”

Future locations will be announced in due course.