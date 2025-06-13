Police confirm body found in Banknock is missing Cole Cooper, 19

Police confirm body found last week is Cole Cooper who had been missing for weeks. Pic: Contributed

Police have confirmed the body found in a wooded area near Banknock is Cole Cooper – but they still are treating his death as “unexplained”.

The 19-year-old had been missing for over four weeks when the grim discovery was made last Friday, June 6 around 4.15pm.

Police Scotland say his family are aware and are being supported by officers.

Last weekend the family had announced on social media the body found was Cole.

Police continue their investigations in Coneypark Crescent near a playpark and allotments close to Glenskirlie Castle. Pic: Michael Gillen

They are organising a vigil this Sunday, June 15 at 7pm in the grounds of Glenskirlie Hotel, close to where Cole’s body was found.

Police said Cole’s death is being treated as unexplained and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Detectives are continuing to piece together Cole's last movements, with CCTV reviews and house-to-house enquiries continuing this weekend.

Cole was seen on CCTV around 6am on Sunday, May 4, on Cumbernauld Road in Longcroft.

A witness reported seeing him around 8.45pm on Wednesday, May 7, on Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road in Longcroft.

Police say establishing Cole’s last movements is a priority for officers and we are continuing to appeal for CCTV from the wider Banknock area, particularly close to the A803 Kilsyth Road, between Sunday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 7, and for information from anyone in the area around that time.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said: "My thoughts are with Cole's family and friends at this time and officers will continue to offer them support.

"As our enquiries progress, we are ensuring the family is kept informed with all aspects of the investigation.

"A dedicated team of detectives is working to piece together Cole's movements leading up to his death.

"Again, I would urge people to think back and please contact police with any information, no matter how small it might seem."

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 828 of Friday, May 9.