Police confirm a third man has been charged in connection with Falkirk road death.

A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Amy Rose Wilson following a crash on New Carron Road in Falkirk.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST

The 30-year-old man has been arrested in London and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, September 4.

This follows the arrests of a 27-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, who have both been charged and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, September 1.

The fatal incident took place around 6.10pm on Saturday, 29 July, 2023. It involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a black Volkswagen Tiguan. A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned.

A third man has now been charged in connection with the death of Amy Rose Wilson (Picture: Submitted)A third man has now been charged in connection with the death of Amy Rose Wilson (Picture: Submitted)
Amy Rose, aged 27, was the driver of the Vauxhall and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace all the occupants of the Mercedes.”

If you can help call 101 quoting incident number 2938 of Saturday, July 29.