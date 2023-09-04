Police confirm a third man has been charged in connection with Falkirk road death.

The 30-year-old man has been arrested in London and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, September 4.

This follows the arrests of a 27-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, who have both been charged and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fatal incident took place around 6.10pm on Saturday, 29 July, 2023. It involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a black Volkswagen Tiguan. A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third man has now been charged in connection with the death of Amy Rose Wilson (Picture: Submitted)

Amy Rose, aged 27, was the driver of the Vauxhall and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace all the occupants of the Mercedes.”