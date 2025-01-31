Police close Falkirk's Callendar Park to the public

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 31st Jan 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 14:31 BST
A town centre park was closed to the public this morning after reports of a man seen with a weapon.

Callendar Park in Falkirk was shut down for over an hour as police offices scoured the area but reopened around 1pm.

It follows reports of a person “acting suspiciously” in the park.

Pupils at nearby Graeme High School were told to stay inside while the incident was ongoing.

Callendar Park was closed to the public for over an hour. Pic: Michael GillenCallendar Park was closed to the public for over an hour. Pic: Michael Gillen
A police helicopter was also seen circling above the extensive parkland.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Earlier today, Police officers attended Callendar Park in Falkirk and, as a precaution, Callendar House was closed temporarily to the public. It has now been reopened.

"In addition, pupils and staff from nearby Graeme High School were asked to remain inside while officers dealt with a report of a person acting suspiciously in the park.

"Police Scotland has now advised that the incident has been dealt with and pupils are free to come and go as they please at lunchtime break.”

Police carried out a search of the grounds of Callendar Park. Pic: Michael GillenPolice carried out a search of the grounds of Callendar Park. Pic: Michael Gillen
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11am on Friday, January31, we received a report of a man with a possible weapon in Callendar Park, Falkirk.

“Officers attended and a search of the area was carried out. No person was found and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

“Specialist officers attended as a precaution and the police helicopter was deployed.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

