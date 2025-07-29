Police clock Volkswagen Polo doing 139mph on Falkirk area road
On Sunday, July 27, Forth Valley road police were on patrol when they saw a Volkswagen Polo GTI driving erratically at Cadgers Brae Roundabout near Grangemouth.
Officers followed the vehicle onto the motorway and logged it reaching speeds of up to 139mph before they pulled it over.
The 22-year-old male driver will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Officers on patrol also clocked another motorist who hit 100mph on the M9 motorway.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Forth Valley road police were on patrol when they observed a blue Audi A5 travelling between junctions 5 and 6 doing 100mph.
“The vehicle was safely stopped and the 53-year-old driver will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Another driver was recently clocked doing 94mph in a Tesla on the M876 trunk road near Larbert.