Police clamp down on public urination on Forth Valley road

Police have responded with a stern warning after reports trickled in about people urinating in public on a popular road.

Local community officer PC Lambie said: “We have received numerous reports of persons urinating in full public view at various locations on the A85, in particular within Crianlarich village at car parks of local businesses.

“There are public toilets available within most rural villages. Please respect the local community. Your consideration is appreciated.”

It is an offence to urinate in circumstances which cause annoyance to another person.

Police have had numerous reports about people urinating in plain view of others in public places (Picture: Police Scotland)

