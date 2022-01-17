Police charge teenager in connection with Stenhousemuir vandalism

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On December 28 last year a number of Stenhousemuir residents reported incidents where their cars were damaged overnight.

Following enquiries by our local community constables, a 17-year-old male has now been charged and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the damage caused on December 28.”

Police have now charged a 17-year--old boy in connection with vandalism offences in the Stenhousemuir area