Police charge teenager in connection with Stenhousemuir vandalism

Investigations by police officers following several incidents of vandalism in the Stenhousmuir area at the end of 2021 have now resulted in charges being brought against a teenager.

By James Trimble
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:37 am
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:37 am

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On December 28 last year a number of Stenhousemuir residents reported incidents where their cars were damaged overnight.

Following enquiries by our local community constables, a 17-year-old male has now been charged and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the damage caused on December 28.”

Police have now charged a 17-year--old boy in connection with vandalism offences in the Stenhousemuir area

