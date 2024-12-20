Police charge teen after attack on Braes footpath

Police say they have made an arrest after a serious incident three months ago.

Detectives in Falkirk have charged a 16-year-old male following inquiries into the serious assault in Maddiston.

The incident occurred on Friday, September 27 when a 39-year-old man was assaulted on a footpath between James Smith Avenue and Fairways Avenue around 7.30pm.

The 16-year-old male is being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Following the attack, the victim was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment.