Police charge teen after attack on Braes footpath

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 20th Dec 2024, 15:44 BST
Police say they have made an arrest after a serious incident three months ago.

Detectives in Falkirk have charged a 16-year-old male following inquiries into the serious assault in Maddiston.

The incident occurred on Friday, September 27 when a 39-year-old man was assaulted on a footpath between James Smith Avenue and Fairways Avenue around 7.30pm.

The 16-year-old male is being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Following the attack, the victim was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice