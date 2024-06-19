Police charge man in connection with fire raising at Falkirk area war memorial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have praised the local community after they helped to trace a man they believe to be responsible for wilful fire raising at a war memorial.

The incident came to light on Saturday, June 15, when villagers discovered the Union flag on the cenotaph in Shieldhill had been set alight.

Those who look after the memorial were said to be disgusted by the desecration.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the evening of Tuesday, June 18, Braes community police team traced and charged a male in relation to the recent wilful fire raising that occurred at the Shieldhill War Memorial.

The Union flag from the Shieldhill cenotaph was burned in act of wilful fire raising(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"We would like to thank the communities of California and Shieldhill for their assistance with this enquiry.”