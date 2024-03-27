Police charge man, 20, after Forth Valley dog attack which led to the deaths of two animals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened in Braemar Park, Dunblane, on Monday, March 11, when two dogs attacked a spaniel, which subsequently died, in the Braemar Park area of Dunblane.

Now a 20-year-old man has been charged following an incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Both dogs involved have now been traced. One has been euthanised and the other has been taken into secure kennels. The man was charged with an offence in relation to the Dangerous Dogs Act and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police charged a 20-year-old man following the dog attack (Picture: National World)

“We thank the public for their support in relation to this enquiry.”