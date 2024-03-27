Police charge man, 20, after Forth Valley dog attack which led to the deaths of two animals
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened in Braemar Park, Dunblane, on Monday, March 11, when two dogs attacked a spaniel, which subsequently died, in the Braemar Park area of Dunblane.
Now a 20-year-old man has been charged following an incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Both dogs involved have now been traced. One has been euthanised and the other has been taken into secure kennels. The man was charged with an offence in relation to the Dangerous Dogs Act and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
“We thank the public for their support in relation to this enquiry.”
The Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 is an act of the parliament United Kingdom prohibiting or restricting certain types of dogs and codifying the criminal offence of allowing a dog of any breed to be dangerously out of control.