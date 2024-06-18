Police charge four more people for 'checking in' to abandoned Falkirk area hotel
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our officers have been conducting plain clothes patrols at the Airth Castle Hotel and its surrounding areas. We take public safety seriously, and we want to ensure that everyone adheres to the law.
“Four individuals have been charged with an offense under Section 57 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 for being found within the hotel premises. We remind everyone that any persons found within the premises will be dealt with according to the law.
“Please cooperate with our officers and follow the guidelines. Let’s work together to maintain a safe environment for all.”
On Thursday, May 30 a blaze broke out at Airth Castle Hotel prompting police to step up patrols at the vacant property and two youths were later charged for the offence.