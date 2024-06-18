Police charge four more people for 'checking in' to abandoned Falkirk area hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have charged four people and warned others to steer clear of the former luxury Airth Castle Hotel as the message slowly sinks in the empty premises is off limits.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our officers have been conducting plain clothes patrols at the Airth Castle Hotel and its surrounding areas. We take public safety seriously, and we want to ensure that everyone adheres to the law.

“Four individuals have been charged with an offense under Section 57 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 for being found within the hotel premises. We remind everyone that any persons found within the premises will be dealt with according to the law.

“Please cooperate with our officers and follow the guidelines. Let’s work together to maintain a safe environment for all.”