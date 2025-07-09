Police charge dodgy Falkirk area shopkeeper over illegal booze sales

Community police officers paid a visit to a shop they heard was selling alcohol when it should not be.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Responding to complaints from members of the public in Bo’ness, PCs Boyle and McDougall from the Bo’ness Community Policing Team traced and charged an off-sales licence holder with ‘Permitting the sale of alcohol outside licensed hours’.

"The off-sales licence holder will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal. PC Boyle thanks the members of the public for providing the information.”

