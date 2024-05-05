Police catch two youths riding dirt bikes in Camelon playing fields

Two youths who were riding dirt bikes in a public park were caught by police.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th May 2024, 19:12 BST
The incident took place in the Stirling Road playing fields in Camelon last Thursday evening.

People living nearby and who use the park have said the use of these bikes in the area is a recurring problem.

Police said two boys, both aged 15, were traced and the bikes seized.

Police detained the bike riders on Thursday evening. Pic: Jill Buchanan

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The youths were subsequently cautioned and charged with several road traffic offences.

"This form of disorder will not be tolerated and officers will take all steps necessary to remove these unregistered vehicles from our streets.”