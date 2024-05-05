Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place in the Stirling Road playing fields in Camelon last Thursday evening.

People living nearby and who use the park have said the use of these bikes in the area is a recurring problem.

Police said two boys, both aged 15, were traced and the bikes seized.

Police detained the bike riders on Thursday evening. Pic: Jill Buchanan

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The youths were subsequently cautioned and charged with several road traffic offences.