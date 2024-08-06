Police catch suspect who made off with £1000-worth of goods from Camelon garden shed

Within hours of a break in being reported, police in the Falkirk area had made an arrest.

Earlier today (Tuesday), police received a report of break in to a shed in Nailer Road, Camelon where a number of gardening tools had been stolen.

Following a thorough investigation carried out by PCs Spowart and Thompson from Team 5 Falkirk response, a person has been traced, arrested and charged with the offence. They will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A significant amount of stolen property worth over £1000 was also recovered.

Police in Camelon quickly made an arrest after the crime was reported. Pic: File image

“PC Spowart would like to thank the members of the public whom were forthcoming with information which lead to the result.”

The officer reminded all residents about what they can do to protect their property.

The Police Scotland website has information about how you can stop thieves entering your garden and making off with your property.