Police catch speeders in Polmont
Police officers were enforcing the law in the Polmont area and had to issue a number of tickets to motorists who were driving over the speed limit.
By James Trimble
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:23 am
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:39 pm
Speed cameras were used to detect drivers who were breaking the law.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Forth Valley Road Policing carried out speed enforcement yesterday on the B810 Station Road in Polmont. A number of vehicles were stopped, and drivers issued tickets.
"Motorists must slow down in a built up area, especially as we move towards darker evenings.”