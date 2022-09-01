News you can trust since 1845
Police catch speeders in Polmont

Police officers were enforcing the law in the Polmont area and had to issue a number of tickets to motorists who were driving over the speed limit.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:23 am
Speed cameras were used to detect drivers who were breaking the law.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Forth Valley Road Policing carried out speed enforcement yesterday on the B810 Station Road in Polmont. A number of vehicles were stopped, and drivers issued tickets.

Officers used speed cameras to detect motorists braking the law

"Motorists must slow down in a built up area, especially as we move towards darker evenings.”