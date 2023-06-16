Police catch multiple motorists speeding during Forth Valley road safety operation
Road policing officers were out on patrol on Wednesday, June 14, on the A91 running through Clackmannanshire.
During the operation a driver was reported for driving at 50mph in a 30mph zone, while nine drivers were issued fixed penalty notices for driving between 44mph and 48mph in a 30mph zone.
One driver was issued a fixed penalty notice for driving through a red light, while another was issued a fixed penalty notice for stopping within a pedestrian crossing area.
In total 54 drivers were issued warnings for increased speed but below the threshold to issue a fixed penalty.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The speed limits
are there for a reason, all to protect the safety of local residents and all road users. Speeding is a direct cause of several serious injury and fatal collisions."