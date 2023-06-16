News you can trust since 1845
Police catch multiple motorists speeding during Forth Valley road safety operation

A one-day police operation to combat speeding and dangerous driving resulted in a number of motorists being slapped with fixed penalty notices.
By James Trimble
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 08:23 BST

Road policing officers were out on patrol on Wednesday, June 14, on the A91 running through Clackmannanshire.

During the operation a driver was reported for driving at 50mph in a 30mph zone, while nine drivers were issued fixed penalty notices for driving between 44mph and 48mph in a 30mph zone.

One driver was issued a fixed penalty notice for driving through a red light, while another was issued a fixed penalty notice for stopping within a pedestrian crossing area.

Police were out in force to try and combat speeding and dangerous driving on Forth Valley roadsPolice were out in force to try and combat speeding and dangerous driving on Forth Valley roads
In total 54 drivers were issued warnings for increased speed but below the threshold to issue a fixed penalty.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The speed limits

are there for a reason, all to protect the safety of local residents and all road users. Speeding is a direct cause of several serious injury and fatal collisions."