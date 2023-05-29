News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Police catch motorist taking mobile phone pic of Falkirk Kelpies while driving on M9

The Kelpies may be eye-catching but people should not try to capture an image of them while tearing along the M9 motorway as one driver discovered to his cost.
By James Trimble
Published 29th May 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 08:06 BST

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling road policing unit were out in unmarked vehicles as part of Operation Tramline. Unfortunately they had ‘neigh’ bother catching folk on their phones while driving.

"This Included a 34-yr-old male caught taking pictures of the Kelpies with his mobile while driving on the M9. He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police officers caught a motorist taking a mobile phone picture of the Kelpies while he was driving along the M9Police officers caught a motorist taking a mobile phone picture of the Kelpies while he was driving along the M9
Police officers caught a motorist taking a mobile phone picture of the Kelpies while he was driving along the M9