Police catch motorist taking mobile phone pic of Falkirk Kelpies while driving on M9
The Kelpies may be eye-catching but people should not try to capture an image of them while tearing along the M9 motorway as one driver discovered to his cost.
By James Trimble
Published 29th May 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 08:06 BST
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling road policing unit were out in unmarked vehicles as part of Operation Tramline. Unfortunately they had ‘neigh’ bother catching folk on their phones while driving.
"This Included a 34-yr-old male caught taking pictures of the Kelpies with his mobile while driving on the M9. He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”