Police catch driver (38) high on cannabis in Falkirk
A motorist lost his car and faces a court date in the near future after he was pulled over by police and found to be driving while under the influence of cannabis.
As well as possession and consumption of the class B drug while driving, the motorist was also driving without insurance so his car was seized.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Yesterday morning officers stopped a 38-year-old male driving in Falkirk Central Retail Park as part of our Festive Drink/Drug Drive Campaign. He was found in possession of cannabis, failed a roadside drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis, and to top it off checks showed he had no insurance so his car was seized.
“You are up to three times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a road accident when driving after taking cannabis, and you can be tested immediately at the roadside for it.
“Drugs can stay in a user’s system for hours and even days after consumption.”