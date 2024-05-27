Police car chase comes to abrupt halt in grounds of Falkirk crematorium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender put the foot down and sped away from police when he was signalled to stop due to his erratic driving.

Jordan Adamson, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted dangerous driving – driving at excessive speed and failing to negotiate a roundabout – on the A803 and A9 in Camelon on January 1.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9.15pm and police witnesses were on mobile patrol at the location. They saw the accused’s vehicle being driven erratically in a concerning manner.

"They activated their blue lights and signalled for accused to stop. However, the accused has increased his speed and gained distance on police. He has continued to drive at high speed, swerving on the road and proceeded directly over a mini roundabout before taking a sharp right and turning into the crematorium in Camelon, where he came to a stop.”

Adamson sped away from police after they signalled for him to stop(Picture: Submitted)

The court heard Adamson had a previous conviction for driving without insurance.

"He didn’t think he had done anything wrong,” said defence solicitor Mark Fallon.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and have driven in this manner when pursued by police officers with their blue lights on and siren sounding.”

