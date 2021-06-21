Police called to Camelon superstore after offender caught with blade in his pocket

Craig Stirling (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to possessing an offensive weapon at Tesco, Glasgow Road, Camelon on January 18.

Procurator fiscal depute India MacLean said: “It was 7.30pm and Stirling was within Tesco when a member of staff noticed what she thought was the handle of a knife sticking out of his pocket.

"She contacted police, who attended and searched Stirling. He was asked if he was in possession of anything and he replied he had a knife. Then he said he used it to cut food.

Stirling had the knife in his pocket when he was in Camelon's Tesco superstore

"The knife was described as having a black handle and steel blade that was around five inches long. Stirling was arrested and said he ‘had good intentions of going to get some grub and forgot to put his knife away’ he added ‘the knife had a protector on it’."

It was stated he had forgotten he had the blade in his pocket after he had a “couple of beers”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Stirling, 11 Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend for mental health treatment and counselling.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 80 days.

