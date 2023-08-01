News you can trust since 1845
Police called out to deal with 'disturbance' near Grangemouth petrol station

Police confirmed they are looking into an incident which happened near a petrol station in Grangemouth.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:05 BST

The “disturbance” took place on Monday, July 31 in Bo’ness Road near the BP service station.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5pm on Monday, July 31, to a report of a disturbance in the Bo’ness Road area of Grangemouth. Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Last month police were present in the area to deal with climate change protesters.