Police called in and two arrested following disturbance in Grangemouth

Police were called to an address in Grangemouth following a report of a theft and a disturbance.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 4, just after 7.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.35pm on Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a theft and disturbance at a property on Craigleith Road in Grangemouth.

"A 39-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were arrested and charged. Both have been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date."