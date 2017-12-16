Police blitz nets £227,000 in stolen goods

If anyone offers you a bargain buy festive gift opportunity in the next few days it’s worth double-checking the goods are from a legitimate source.

That was the message this week from Forth Valley Police in the wake of priority crime team operations said to have netted more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of property looted from local homes and vehicles.

Detective Sergeant Liam Harman, leading the team, said “Our successful recovery of high value property in such a short span of time goes to show the benefits of collaborative work with partners from other divisions.

“Daily contact between teams across the East of the country ensures we keep up to date with emerging crime trends and enhance the opportunities to prevent offences, and catch the criminals responsible.

“In addition to the recovered items, stolen property warrants have been conducted, resulting in numerous positive lines of enquiry.

“We use several modern policing techniques to trace stolen property and gather evidence.

“We always welcome information from the public and if you know of anyone currently trying to offer you something for sale in the run up to Christmas that seems to good to be true it probably is.

“You can report this on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

“If you are reading this and you have stolen property in the Forth Valley area, we will see you soon.”