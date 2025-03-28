Police arrests lead to seizure of £200,000 worth of drugs in Forth Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police executed an early morning raid in the forth valley area and uncovered £200,00 worth of drugs.

The raid took place at 4am on Monday, March 24, at a premises in Schawpark, in Sauchie after officers investigated reports of another crime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Drugs worth an estimated £200,000 have been recovered from a premises in Clackmannanshire following a report of a premises in Schawpark, Sauchie, being broken in to.

“Two men, aged 46 and 21, were traced in a vehicle nearby a short time later and were arrested and charged. While officers were carrying out enquires, a cannabis cultivation was discovered in the neighbouring property and 179 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £200,000 were recovered.

Early morning arrests led police officers to a £200,000 cannabis cultivation (Picture: Submitted)

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”

Chief Inspector Kat Thompson, Clackmannanshire local area commander, added: “Tackling drugs remains one of our top priorities. This recovery highlights our commitment to tackling this type of criminality and eradicating drugs from our communities.

"In this cultivation, the electricity meter was bypassed. This creates significant danger for neighbouring properties and members of the public and could have led to a fire.

"Not only is there an impact on our communities because of the criminality and public safety aspect but there is also an impact on other energy consumers in the community to absorb costs.

"My officers and I rely on support from the community to identify this type of criminality and I encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to get in touch with us."

Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community, can call 101 or report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

