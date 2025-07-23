Police arrest woman and seize quantity of cocaine during raid at Slamannan property
The raid took place in Slamannan on Tuesday morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Community officers from the Braes CPT, supported by colleagues from Boness and Larbert CPT, executed a drugs warrant in the village of Slamannan.
"The search resulted in the recovery of cocaine and other drug related items. As a result of the search one adult female was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.
"The arrested female will attend Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.”
PC Ryan Jamison added: "I would like to take the opportunity to thank the members of the public who continue to provide the information leading to the execution of drug warrants and the recoveries made."
People can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.