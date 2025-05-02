Police arrest woman, 37, in relation to spate of charity tin thefts in Falkirk
The arrest follows an investigation carried out throughout most of last month.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between April 9 and April 26, officers from Grangemouth Community Policing Team carried out extensive enquiries into series of charity box thefts from various local businesses.
"Through diligent investigation and support from the public, officers were able to identify linked offences across Grangemouth, Falkirk, Stirling, Bannockburn, and Linlithgow.
“As a result, PC Boyle and PC Scott identified and arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with these incidents. She is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, May 2.”
Last month a number of local business raised the alarm regarding the thefts – including popular Falkirk takeaway Three Little Pigs, who posted about an attempted theft from their business.
The woman in question pinched a charity box for the MS Society and Maggies cancer research, but staff members chased her down and retrieved their property.
PC Boyle added: “I would like to thank all members of the public who assisted us with our enquiries. Stealing from charitable causes and those in need is completely unacceptable.
"We have proactively engaged with affected premises to ensure all incidents were thoroughly investigated and those responsible held accountable. This outcome highlights the commitment of local officers to protecting our communities and supporting those who support others.”
People can report crimes to police by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.