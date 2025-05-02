Police arrest woman, 37, in relation to spate of charity tin thefts in Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has now been arrested in connection with numerous thefts of charity tins from business across the Falkirk area and beyond.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrest follows an investigation carried out throughout most of last month.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between April 9 and April 26, officers from Grangemouth Community Policing Team carried out extensive enquiries into series of charity box thefts from various local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through diligent investigation and support from the public, officers were able to identify linked offences across Grangemouth, Falkirk, Stirling, Bannockburn, and Linlithgow.

Police officers have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a spate of charity tin thefts (Picture: National World)

“As a result, PC Boyle and PC Scott identified and arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with these incidents. She is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, May 2.”

Last month a number of local business raised the alarm regarding the thefts – including popular Falkirk takeaway Three Little Pigs, who posted about an attempted theft from their business.

The woman in question pinched a charity box for the MS Society and Maggies cancer research, but staff members chased her down and retrieved their property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Boyle added: “I would like to thank all members of the public who assisted us with our enquiries. Stealing from charitable causes and those in need is completely unacceptable.

"We have proactively engaged with affected premises to ensure all incidents were thoroughly investigated and those responsible held accountable. This outcome highlights the commitment of local officers to protecting our communities and supporting those who support others.”

People can report crimes to police by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.