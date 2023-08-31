Both arrests were made in England following an extensive police investigation.

The incident in New Carron Road occurred around 6.10pm on Saturday, July 29 and involved a Vauxhall Vectra and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Mother-of-one Amy-Rose, aged 27, was the driver of the Vauxhall and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Amy-Rose Wilson died in a crash in New Carron Road, Falkirk, last month. Pic: Police Scotland

The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital and later arrested on an unrelated matter and released pending further enquiries.

A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned.

On Tuesday, August 29, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Essex and a 53-year-old man arrested in London in connection with the death of Amy-Rose.

They are both due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday).

The scene in New Carron Road, Falkirk, close to where Amy-Rose Wilson died. Pic: Michael Gillen

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace all the occupants of the Mercedes and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch.”