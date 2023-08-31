Police arrest two men in England over death of Amy-Rose Wilson in Falkirk
Both arrests were made in England following an extensive police investigation.
The incident in New Carron Road occurred around 6.10pm on Saturday, July 29 and involved a Vauxhall Vectra and a Volkswagen Tiguan.
Mother-of-one Amy-Rose, aged 27, was the driver of the Vauxhall and pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital and later arrested on an unrelated matter and released pending further enquiries.
A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned.
On Tuesday, August 29, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Essex and a 53-year-old man arrested in London in connection with the death of Amy-Rose.
They are both due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday).
Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace all the occupants of the Mercedes and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2938 of Saturday, July 29 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.