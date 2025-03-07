Police arrest three and seize cocaine, cannabis and cash totalling £3500 during Falkirk area drug raids
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Thursday, March 6, Braes community policing team, supported by colleagues from Falkirk area command, executed two search warrants in the Polmont and Camelon area, recovering a significant amount of controlled drugs including cocaine, cannabis and over £3500 in cash from the addresses.
“Three men aged 39, 32 and 25 were arrested, charged with drugs supply offences, and will appear from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court on March 7.”
PC Meghan Denvir, of Braes community team, added: “I would like to thank the public for their continued support and for being willing to step forward and provide crucial information directly leading to these arrests.
"The impact of drugs on our community is something we take very seriously, and we are committed to disrupting those involved. Your valuable input plays a vital role in enabling us to tackle those involved in this damaging criminality as we work hard to make our area safer for everyone."
Community Sergeant Derek Wallace added: “The community has made it clear there is no place for this type of criminality in the Braes and I sincerely thank them for providing us the information we need to act on their behalf.
“I would encourage anyone with information that would assist us to continue the fight to report their concerns.”
People can call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.