Police arrest three and seize cocaine, cannabis and cash totalling £3500 during Falkirk area drug raids

Two drug raids in the Falkirk area this week resulted in the seizure of cocaine and cannabis, the recovery of over £3500 in cash and the arrest of three men.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Thursday, March 6, Braes community policing team, supported by colleagues from Falkirk area command, executed two search warrants in the Polmont and Camelon area, recovering a significant amount of controlled drugs including cocaine, cannabis and over £3500 in cash from the addresses.

“Three men aged 39, 32 and 25 were arrested, charged with drugs supply offences, and will appear from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court on March 7.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Meghan Denvir, of Braes community team, added: “I would like to thank the public for their continued support and for being willing to step forward and provide crucial information directly leading to these arrests.

The drug raids were carried out on Thursday, March 6 in the Camelon and Polmont areas (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The impact of drugs on our community is something we take very seriously, and we are committed to disrupting those involved. Your valuable input plays a vital role in enabling us to tackle those involved in this damaging criminality as we work hard to make our area safer for everyone."

Community Sergeant Derek Wallace added: “The community has made it clear there is no place for this type of criminality in the Braes and I sincerely thank them for providing us the information we need to act on their behalf.

“I would encourage anyone with information that would assist us to continue the fight to report their concerns.”

People can call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.