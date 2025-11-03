Police arrest motorist, 37, following pursuit in Falkirk

Police officers tore off in hot pursuit of a motorist who failed to stop when he was signalled to do so.

The incident happened just before 1pm today and saw officers chase the motorist just over two miles before he was cornered in a local business park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.45pm on Monday, November 3, a vehicle failed to stop for officers on Windsor Road, Falkirk. Following a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped at Callendar Business Park and a 37-year-old man was arrested.”

