Police arrest man in connection with break in at Camelon commercial premises

A break in at a commercial premises brought swift action from Falkirk police officers who were able to track down and arrest a suspect.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on, Friday, October 11, police officers from Group 2 Falkirk responded to a report of a break-in in progress at a commercial premises in Camelon.

“A male was quickly traced nearby, matching the description and he was arrested, charged, and will be appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week.”