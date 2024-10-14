Police arrest man in connection with break in at Camelon commercial premises
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A break in at a commercial premises brought swift action from Falkirk police officers who were able to track down and arrest a suspect.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on, Friday, October 11, police officers from Group 2 Falkirk responded to a report of a break-in in progress at a commercial premises in Camelon.
“A male was quickly traced nearby, matching the description and he was arrested, charged, and will be appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week.”