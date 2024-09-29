Police arrest man after reports of attempted vehicle thefts in Falkirk Council area
A man is due to appear in court tomorrow after a number of attempted vehicle thefts in the area.
Police Scotland revealed earlier today that a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted vehicle thefts in Denny.
Yesterday (Saturday), September 28, officers received a number of reports of attempted thefts in the Toptowie Drive and Burnside Drive areas.
He is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on tomorrow. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.