Police arrest man after reports of attempted vehicle thefts in Falkirk Council area

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 29th Sep 2024, 18:24 BST
A man is due to appear in court tomorrow after a number of attempted vehicle thefts in the area.

Police Scotland revealed earlier today that a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted vehicle thefts in Denny.

Yesterday (Saturday), September 28, officers received a number of reports of attempted thefts in the Toptowie Drive and Burnside Drive areas.

He is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on tomorrow. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.