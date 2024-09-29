Police arrest man after reports of attempted vehicle thefts in Falkirk Council area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow after a number of attempted vehicle thefts in the area.

Police Scotland revealed earlier today that a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted vehicle thefts in Denny.

Yesterday (Saturday), September 28, officers received a number of reports of attempted thefts in the Toptowie Drive and Burnside Drive areas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on tomorrow. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.