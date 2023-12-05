Police arrest man, 38, after Larbert car stop uncovers thousands of pounds of class A drugs

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged for his part in supplying Class A controlled drugs into the Forth Valley area.

The drugs were discovered after police officers pulled a car over in the Larbert area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, December 1, Forth Valley Roads Policing Unit and officers from the Priority Crime Team conducted a proactive vehicle stop on the M876 in Larbert, whereby the driver was found to have Class A drugs with a street value of £3000 in his possession.”

Detective Sergeant Andy Gardner of Forth Valley Priority Crime Team added: “We will continue to disrupt and detect the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Forth Valley.

Police arrested the 38-year-old man after drugs were found in his vehicle (Picture: Submitted)