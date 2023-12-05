Police arrest man, 38, after Larbert car stop uncovers thousands of pounds of class A drugs
The drugs were discovered after police officers pulled a car over in the Larbert area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, December 1, Forth Valley Roads Policing Unit and officers from the Priority Crime Team conducted a proactive vehicle stop on the M876 in Larbert, whereby the driver was found to have Class A drugs with a street value of £3000 in his possession.”
Detective Sergeant Andy Gardner of Forth Valley Priority Crime Team added: “We will continue to disrupt and detect the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Forth Valley.
"This seizure highlights our commitment to keeping people safe. Anyone with information relating to the supply of controlled drugs should contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”