Police arrest man, 37, and recover IT equipment following break in at Falkirk school

By James Trimble
Published 20th May 2025, 08:40 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 08:40 BST
Police officers investigating a break in and theft at a local primary school have now arrested and charged a man in connection with the crime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following the report of a break in to St Francis Xavier’s Primary School, in Falkirk, and the theft of 10 iPad tablet taken from the schoolchildren, Falkirk community police officers quickly traced the offender and recovered all of the stolen IT equipment.

"A 37-year-old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

At the end of last year the Merchiston Avenue, earned itself a Digital Schools Award for its daily use of devices such as iPads, integrating technology into all classes to enhance the learning experience pupils.

IT equipment, including 10 iPads, was stolen from the Merchiston Avenue school after a break in (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Students even formed a “Digital Dream Team”, where P6 and P7 pupils led technology efforts by creating content which included newsletters and accessibility tools.

At the time head teacher Mark Murray said: “Our Digital Dream Team have been instrumental in driving digital innovation within our school."

