Police arrest 'cowboy builder' in Falkirk area in connection with fraud offences
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of Wednesday, February 12, as a direct result of extensive enquiries conducted by officers from the Forth Valley Priority Crime Team, Braes Community Policing Team and Forth Valley Roads Policing Unit, a male was arrested from the Falkirk area.
"He was wanted in relation to a large number of fraudulent crimes, occurring throughout Scotland. The nature of these frauds consisted of the male agreeing a price to carry out building works, taking partial or upfront payments and thereafter failing to carry out the agreed work.
“He appeared at Falkirk Sherrif Court on Thursday, February 13 and was remanded in custody. PC Jamison from the Braes Community would like to take the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted police with their enquiries.”