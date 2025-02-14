Police arrest 'cowboy builder' in Falkirk area in connection with fraud offences

A large number of fraud offences involving building works in the Falkirk area and elsewhere led police officers to the door of a “builder” who was arrested and charged.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of Wednesday, February 12, as a direct result of extensive enquiries conducted by officers from the Forth Valley Priority Crime Team, Braes Community Policing Team and Forth Valley Roads Policing Unit, a male was arrested from the Falkirk area.

"He was wanted in relation to a large number of fraudulent crimes, occurring throughout Scotland. The nature of these frauds consisted of the male agreeing a price to carry out building works, taking partial or upfront payments and thereafter failing to carry out the agreed work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He appeared at Falkirk Sherrif Court on Thursday, February 13 and was remanded in custody. PC Jamison from the Braes Community would like to take the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted police with their enquiries.”