Police arrest and charge motorist, 73, in connection with fatal crash in Forth Valley

Police have charged a 73-year-old motorist following an investigation into a crash which resulted in the death of a 60-year-old motorcyclist.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 73-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a fatal road crash, near Stirling. The incident happened on the A811 between Kings Knot roundabout and Kippen Station roundabout near Leckie around 2pm on Wednesday, December 25 last year.

"David Buckley, 60, died in the incident. The 73-year-old has been released and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

