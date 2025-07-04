Police arrest and charge man, 54, in connection with Forth Valley hit and run attack

By James Trimble
Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 10:23 BST
Earlier this week a man was struck by a car and then assaulted by one of its occupants during a violent afternoon incident in the Forth Valley area.

The incident happened at around 1.10pm on Wednesday, July 2 on Cambusbarron Main Street when a 41-year-old man was struck by a blue Skoda Fabia, before a male passenger got out of the vehicle and assaulted him.

The vehicle was then seen leaving in the direction of Birkhill Road and was later found burnt out in a wooded area near to Bore Row, in the village of Plean.

Thankfully the victim did not require medical treatment.

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the assault (Picture: National World)

Police had been gathering information following the attack and looking to view footage of the incident which may have been captures on dash cam or ring doorbell cameras.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man has now been arrested and charged following enquiries into a serious assault. He is due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Friday, July 4.”

