Police arrest and charge man, 54, in connection with Forth Valley hit and run attack

Earlier this week a man was struck by a car and then assaulted by one of its occupants during a violent afternoon incident in the Forth Valley area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 1.10pm on Wednesday, July 2 on Cambusbarron Main Street when a 41-year-old man was struck by a blue Skoda Fabia, before a male passenger got out of the vehicle and assaulted him.

The vehicle was then seen leaving in the direction of Birkhill Road and was later found burnt out in a wooded area near to Bore Row, in the village of Plean.

Thankfully the victim did not require medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the assault (Picture: National World)

Police had been gathering information following the attack and looking to view footage of the incident which may have been captures on dash cam or ring doorbell cameras.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man has now been arrested and charged following enquiries into a serious assault. He is due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Friday, July 4.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.