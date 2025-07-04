Police arrest and charge man, 54, in connection with Forth Valley hit and run attack
The incident happened at around 1.10pm on Wednesday, July 2 on Cambusbarron Main Street when a 41-year-old man was struck by a blue Skoda Fabia, before a male passenger got out of the vehicle and assaulted him.
The vehicle was then seen leaving in the direction of Birkhill Road and was later found burnt out in a wooded area near to Bore Row, in the village of Plean.
Thankfully the victim did not require medical treatment.
Police had been gathering information following the attack and looking to view footage of the incident which may have been captures on dash cam or ring doorbell cameras.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man has now been arrested and charged following enquiries into a serious assault. He is due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Friday, July 4.”