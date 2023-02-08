Police arrest and charge man, 47, following attempted robbery in Grangemouth

The incident happened just after 4.30pm on Monday at Rowlands Pharmacy, in Charlotte Dundas Court, when a man, whose face was partially hidden by a scarf, or buff, and the hood of his jacket, demanded staff hand over money.

He then made off without getting his hands on any cash.

Police had previously appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have seen a male acting suspiciously to come forward. They were also looking to see if anyone had dash cam footage or private CCTV footage which could help.

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an attempted robbery in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth

The 47-year-old charged with the offence is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court later today.