Police arrest and charge man, 47, following attempted robbery in Grangemouth
Police investigating an attempt to rob a local pharmacy have now arrested and charged a 47-year-old man in connection with the incident.
The incident happened just after 4.30pm on Monday at Rowlands Pharmacy, in Charlotte Dundas Court, when a man, whose face was partially hidden by a scarf, or buff, and the hood of his jacket, demanded staff hand over money.
He then made off without getting his hands on any cash.
Police had previously appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have seen a male acting suspiciously to come forward. They were also looking to see if anyone had dash cam footage or private CCTV footage which could help.
The 47-year-old charged with the offence is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court later today.
Detective Sergeant Chris Scott, of Falkirk CID, said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance during our enquiries into this incident.”